Nalgonda: Cops intensify checking at borders

Nalgonda /Suraypet / Bhongir: Police officials of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir districts have intensified their checking to control the unnecessary movement of people



from one place to another in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

On Sunday, Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath monitored the lockdown at Narketpally, Chityal, Panthangi oll plaza, Nakrekal, Tipparthi, Miryalaguda and Wadapally bridge. He met AP police officials at Waddapally, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana border and discussed the movements of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Ranganath said that the police officials of both States must work together to prevent

the people from crossing the borders to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He urged the police to

take all precautionary measures to prevent themselves from getting effected with the virus while discharging the duties at various places.

Surypaet DSP M Nageshwar Rao observed the situation at Nalgonda- Suryapet check post at Tekumatal of Suryapet and urged the people to follow

the government guidelines with regard to the lockdown and urged them to stay in their houses to make the Telangana as corona-free.

Yadadri-Bhongir DCP Narayana Reddy monitored the situation at Nalgonda-Yadadri-Bhongir check post at Ramannapet and questioned the people over their purpose of coming outside. He urged them to restrict themselves to break the chain of corona disease as directed by the State and Central governments.