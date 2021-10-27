Nalgonda: Cycle rally held to honour martyrs

Nalgonda: District SP AV Ranganath on Tuesday said that the sacrifices of the martyrs are immortal and it is the responsibility of all to remember their sacrifices on the occasion of Flag Day.

As part of the Flag Day week festivities, He flagged off a bicycle rally jointly organized by the district police department and 12th Battalion police on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the efforts of the police in carrying out their duties with commitment for the protection of the public and the maintenance of peace and security were commendable. The bicycle rally began from the district police office and passed through N.G College, NTR statue, Shivaji Nagar, Ramagiri, Bus Stand, Clock Tower and back to the District Police Office.

Additional SP Narmada, 12 battalion commandant Sambaiah, Battalion DSP Venkanna, Nalgonda DSP Venkateshwar Reddy, RIs Spurgeon Raj, Narsimha Chari, Srinivas, Krishna Rao, Narsimha, Nageshwar Rao, CIs Balagopal, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Cheerla Srinivas, SIs Narsimha, Naresh, Red Cross Secretary Goli Amarender Reddy, Dr Pullarao and police personnel participated.