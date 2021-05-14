Nalgonda: Don't lower your guard says Covid warrior Repala Santosh

Nalgonda: Corona virus becomes too friendly and embraces the entire family so kindly donot allow it to enter your house, says Covid warrior Repala Santosh who is a jeweler by profession.

He and his wife tested positive while his parents tested negative. "Being corona positive is not positive," he said with a smile. He said that he had closed his shop and went into home quarantine.

Though he was little worried initially, he regained his courage and along with his wife they determined that they would fight the pandemic.

He said that they adopted a practical approach. Under the direction of the doctors, they started doing light exercises, yoga and walking which they had done before.

Timely medicines with fresh hot food including leafy vegetables, egg, dry fruits and other immunity boosters thrice a day helped them to recover fast. Apart from all things listening to devotional songs for about 3 hours a day helped them a lot, said Santosh.

Just as he and his wife recovered, his daughter and son in law tested positive and their experience and the practices were adopted by the young couple to win the battle against Corona.

Don't think, the story ends here, he said. Few days after things appeared to be back to normal, his 88-year-old father, brother, sister-in-law and their son also tested positive. Despite all efforts he lost his father.

But fortunately others got cured. Please don't lower your guard, help yourself and help the society, he appealed.