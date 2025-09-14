Live
Nalgonda hosts Telangana’s second-largest dog adoption drive
Nalgonda: A large-scale dog adoption, vaccination, and sterilisation awareness programme was organised at Ramnagar Park in Nalgonda town on Saturday, with Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy taking part as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy expressed concern over the rising incidents of dog bites across the country, noting that even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the issue. He said officials estimate that around 40,000 dogs live in Nalgonda district and stressed the need for scientific and humane measures to address the problem.
“Countries like the United States treat dogs with dignity, giving them the same respect as humans. There is no need to kill dogs or earn needless blame. Adoption and vaccination are the right solutions, and programmes like this deserve full government support,” Komatireddy said.
He pointed out that Nalgonda hosted the second-largest dog adoption and vaccination drive in Telangana after Hyderabad and urged district authorities to intensify public awareness campaigns on sterilisation, vaccination, and safety precautions to prevent dog bites. “People must also be educated on first-aid measures if a dog bite occurs,” he added.
District Collector Ila Tripathi added that dog, monkey, and cat attacks are increasing due to leftover food being dumped in public places. She reminded that killing dogs is illegal and highlighted that 49 dogs were adopted during the event.