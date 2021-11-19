  • Menu
Nalgonda: Medicos protest over poor facilities in college

Medical College student staging dharna on the road near the entrance of District Govt Hospital in Nalgonda on Thursday
Medical College student staging dharna on the road near the entrance of District Govt Hospital in Nalgonda on Thursday

Highlights

Nalgonda: Students of Medical College of Nalgonda came on roads and staged dharna to highlight the problems being faced by them. They alleged that neither officials nor politicians are not taking care of their problems.

They stated that they are facing a lot of problems due to lack of infrastructure and facilities in both college and at hostels. They raised their eyebrows over not laying foundation stone for college permanent building even after establishment of four years.

They blamed college principal, Local MLA Bhupal Reddy and Minister Jagadish Reddy over poor facilities in college and questioned the status of expenditure of funds being sanctioned for the development of college for the past four years.

Comparing the progress of Suryapet Medical College with Nalgonda college, they questioned principal how far it is justified over not deciding land for permanent building. They demanded district minister and collector to intervene in the issues being faced by them.

