Nalgonda: Musi project receives heavy inflows, villages in downstream alerted

People residing in downstream of Musi project have been alerted with the project receiving heavy inflows due to the incessant rains across Telangana.

The water level in the project has reached the full reservoir level (FRL) on Sunday morning. The water resourced department officials said that warning has been issued to the people on Sunday morning with the respect to the release of water to the downstream today evening.

Deputy Executive Engineer of Musi Project, P Navikanth asked the people of Rathnapuram, Ramavaram, Tekumatla in Suryapet mandal and Annajpuram, Anantharam and Dosapahad villages in Penpahad mandal, Mamidala, Dacharam, Gangapalem villages in Thipparthi mandal, Bopparam, Kasangode, Chikatigudem, Kothapet, Bheemarm villages in Kethepally mandal, Amangal, Lakshmidevi Gudem, Raavulapenta villages in Vemulapally mandal and Tadkamalla, Narsimhulaguda and Thakkaellapahad in Madugulapally mandal not to go or take cattle near the river banks.

At present, the water-level in Musi river reached 642.4 feet as against the total level of 645 ft. Around 6,832 cusecs of inflows are being received by the project. While the outflow of water is 145 cusecs.