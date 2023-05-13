  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Nalgonda: Panchayat staff intensify strike

Nalgonda: Panchayat staff intensify strike
x

Women junior panchayat secretaries playing Bathukamma in Nalgonda as part of their protests for regularisation of their services

Highlights

The ongoing strike by junior and outsourcing panchayat secretaries demanding regularisation of their jobs entered the 15th day on Friday.

Nalgonda : The ongoing strike by junior and outsourcing panchayat secretaries demanding regularisation of their jobs entered the 15th day on Friday. As part of the strike, the secretaries protested by playing Bathukamma before the collectorates. At some places, they protested by getting into ponds and reservoirs.

With the government not relenting, the protesters announced their move to further intensify the strike till their demands were met. Officials are worried that governance in gram panchayats would be hit by the strike.

Although the government had warned that it would sack the staff they did not call off the protest by 5 pm by Tuesday evening, no notices were served on them yet. Meanwhile, the protesters are mulling over legal means should the government carry out its threat.

In Nalgonda district, 648 junior panchayat staff and 82 outsourcing staff out of a total of 730 are on strike. Although 110 of them joined duty on Tuesday evening, there are no signs of withdrawing the strike. Protests were also witnessed in Yadadri Bhongir district and Suryapet districts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X