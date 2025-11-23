Nalgonda SHG women chosen for pilot rice mill initiative

Nalgonda: Road sand Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced that a pilot initiative will be launched in Nalgonda district to help women from self-help groups set up and run rice mills.

The announcement was made on Saturday at Udayaditya Bhavan in the Nalgonda Collectorate, where sarees were distributed to members of the Indira Mahila Shakti groups.

Speaking at the event, the minister said the government wants to create opportunities that help one crore women become financially secure and independent.

He explained that Nalgonda district will be the first to implement the project. The Collector has been directed to initiate land acquisition so the rice mills can be set up without delay.

The minister highlighted that the government already supports women through free bus travel and has entrusted them with managing rental buses, petrol bunks, and Mahila Shakti canteens. These steps are meant to help women create sustainable livelihoods.

The new rice mills are expected to reduce the district’s current shortage and offer a steady income source for SHG members.

The government will arrange loans for the groups and construct the mills through the R&B department. Profits generated from the mills will help the women repay their loans.

The minister said he will present the proposal to the Chief Minister and push for Cabinet approval so the model can be expanded across the state.