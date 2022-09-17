Nalgonda SP Rajendra Prasad faces flak after praising Minister Jagadish

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday found fault with Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad, who praised and raised slogans on Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

It should be reminded here that the district SP praised Minister Jagadish at a meeting organised as part of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu in Suryapet on Friday. He gave a slogan 'Jayaho Jayao Jagadish Reddy' and also made the students to raise the slogan. The video of this incident went viral on social media and led to criticism.

Responding over this on Twitter, MP Uttam said that SP Rajendra Prasad behaved like TRS activist by comparing the Minister with Bahubali. The MP wondered whether the SP also would be made as MLC? Uttam chided the SP that being a government employee, how could he openly praise a Minister.

Earlier also, the then Siddipet District Collector Venkatrami Reddy had touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. This incident raked sensation. The CM had inaugurated new Collectorate building in Siddipet on June 20 last year. Later, the Collector had touched the CM's feet and took his blessings. After a few days of this incident, CM KCR had made Venkatarami Reddy as MLC.