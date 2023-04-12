Nalgonda: Two MNREGS workers drown in irrigation tank

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident that took place at Dhonipamula, Nalgonda district, two female workers of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) drowned in an irrigation tank.



The deceased were identified as Chiluka Ramalingamma (60) and Sura Lakashamma (62).

The police informed that the duo while returning from their workplace around noon, entered the irrigation tank to wash their hands and legs. However, unaware of the depth the duo slipped into the water. They could not be saved despite efforts made by other female workers.

Their bodies were shifted to Nalgonda's Government General Hospital for autopsy. Choutuppal police registered a case and an investigation is on.