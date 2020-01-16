Nalgonda: Uttam confident of Congress winning Huzurnagar municipality

Nalgonda: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon party leaders and cadre to work hard collectively for the party victory in the upcoming municipal elections.



On Thursday, he conducted a meeting with party election coordinators at his camp office in Huzurnagar. Addressing them, Uttam said the Ward in-charges, candidates and party workers must work together collectively for the victory of the party in Huzurnagar municipal elections.

Advising the party candidates to not to fall prey to offers given by their contenders, Uttam exuded confidence that Congress would win Huzurnagar municipality by winning a majority of Wards in the town. Party coordinating committee members Samula Shiva Reddy, Yeragani Naganna, Giri Babu, Dongari Venkateshwarlu, P Venkat Reddy, G Venkateshwarlu, Nizamuddin and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda former MLA and present Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took part in election campaign for Congress candidates at Shanthi Nagar, Prakasham Bazaar, Ramagiri and Savarkarnagar in Nalgonda town.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy said Congress was going to retain Nalgonda municipality by getting the magic figure of 25 wards into party account.

He criticised both Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and local party MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy for their negligence in development of Nalgonda major municipality in the last one year. He called upon the Nalgonda town people to back Congress in the municipal elections.