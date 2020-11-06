Nalgonda: Woman held for misusing Dharani Portal

A woman was arrested by the police after she registered land on her daughter's name which was already sold. Revenue officials found the re-registration of the land and took the woman into custody.

In a press conference, SP Ranganath and district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that the woman, Tera Vijayalakshmi has 1.32 acre of land in PA Palli which she sold to one Jagadish on August 14, 2019. Jagadish who has not done mutation converted the land into non-agriculture land according to Non-agricultural lands assessment act (NALA) and resold it.

As Jagadish has not done land mutation, the land remained in the name of Vijayalakshmi in revenue records which she took advantage of it and registered it as a gift deed in the name of her daughter on November 4.

Jagadish who found out it approached the revenue officials and the police who launched an inquiry. The officials found that the woman cheated Jagadish and misused the Dharani Portal. They registered a cheating case against her and arrested him.