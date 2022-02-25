Nalgonda: Worried parents urge government to expedite return of students

Nalgonda: The students from Nalgonda district studying in Ukraine are safe and sound even though Russia has invaded the country



According to sources, Goli Kondal Rao and Nikrikshna's son Johnson and daughter Raja Kumari of Thipparti mandal are studying medicine in Ukraine.

Johnson is in fourth year of medicine and Rajakumari is in third year. The students' father Kondalrao had died of Covid last year.

Mother Nirikshna is worried about son Jhonson and daughter Rajakumari's wellbeing in the wake of the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

She wished that her children would be safe and the war will end quickly.

She is trying her level best to know the well being of children by making frequent video call to them.

She advised her son and daughter to be in touch with the Indian embassy and suggested to stay in-doors.

"I talk to the children over phone and enquire about their wellbeing and know about the status of the war" Nirikshana said.

She further informed that her son Jhonson and daughter Rajakumari are safe in Ukraine.

She told that the children were advised by the government of Ukraine to go into the bunkers if the siren rings three times in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, Bhanu Prasad of Yadagirigutta who was stranded in Ukraine, informed his family members that 1,500 students are stranded in Ukraine, of them 300 are from Telangana and added that all of them are safe.

Also, Beeravelli Venkat Reddy and Renuka native of Nemmikal of Atmakur ( S) mandal in Suryapet district are worried about their only son Sampath Reddy who is studying MBBS 5th year in Ukraine.

As many as 30 to 40 students from erstwhile Nalgonda district are studying MBBS in Ukraine and family members of the students are urging both the State and Central government to intensify rescue operations to bring their children to India on war-footing.