Namburi appointed BJP State unit spokesperson

Khammam: Senior leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao has been appointed as the State spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana.

Namburi thanked State party president and other leaders for entrusting him with the responsibilities

He said he would discharge his duties in accordance with the party’s principles and work to strengthen the organisation.

Ramalingeswara Rao had earlier contested the Assembly elections twice from the Sathupalli (SC-reserved) constituency and is known for actively raising issues concerning farmers and the public.

Following his appointment as state spokesperson, several leaders, organisations and supporters congratulated him and wished him success in his new role.