Nandi Awards named after Gaddar

Hyderabad: The State government has announced a change in the name of Nandi Awards that are given to poets, artists, film personalities and others every year. Henceforth, they will be known as Gaddar awards. They will be presented on his birth anniversary.

This was announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday at a function in Ravindra Bharati to celebrate the birth anniversary of ‘Praja YuddhaNouka’ Gaddar.

Reddy said the government also decided to install a statue of the singer and most popular balladeer on Tank Bund. This decision would be ratified in the next Cabinet meeting. He recalled the services of Gaddar through his revolutionary songs and cultural programmes during the Telangana movement.

The CM said the previous government had not presented the Nandi awards to film personalities and noted artists during its 10-year regime. The film industry has been demanding to resume Nandi awards, but the BRS government never bothered.

Revanth utilised the occasion to tear into the comments being made by BRS leaders who were claiming that KCR would soon assume office of CM. He said such comments amount to insulting the State voters. ‘People have elected Congress government to manage the State affairs for five years’. Reddy noted.

The Opposition should give suggestions and advice the government; instead the BRS was resorting to spreading false propaganda. ‘KCR deceived dalits by not fulfilling the promise of giving the CM post.

He said the government does not discriminate against anyone. It will accept memorandum submitted by anyone or any party leader. Reddy said he appreciates MLC K Kavitha (BRS) for recently giving a memorandum to a dalit speaker urging installation of statue of Jyotiba Phule in the Assembly.