Narayana dares CM to take over lands occupied by MIM leaders

Hyderabad: Welcoming the demolition of N Convention, CPI secretary Dr K Narayana on Sunday dared the Revanth Reddy government to take over the lands occupied by the AIMIM leaders. He visited the site where the N Convention of film star A Nagarjuna was demolished.

He said that Nagarjuna earned thousands of crores by constructing a function hall in the FTL of the lake. Narayana demanded the government to seize money earned through this illegal construction and build houses for poor people.

“Nagarjuna may be a boss to Big Boss, but it is not proper to encroach government land to take up illegal constructions. He can earn crores by acting in films, but why does he need to take up illegal constructions,” Narayana asked.

The CPI leader pointed out that when the TRS government came to power, action was taken against those who encroached on government lands, but it was only for a short period. He said CM Revanth Reddy, while taking up a demolition drive through HYDRAA, was riding a tiger. He said that no one else had occupied lands more than the MIM leaders in the city. The government should also take back the land on a war footing.

Alleging that former minister Ch Malla Reddy also occupied government lands, established colleges/universities and earned thousands of crores from students in donations, Narayana demanded HYDRAA to take action against encroachers.