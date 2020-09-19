Narayanpet: 11 sluice gates of Koilsagar lifted

Narayanpet: Engineering officials of Koilsagar project lifted 11 out of 13 sluice gates and released 15,000 cusecs of water downstream on Friday.

With incessant rains since past 3-4 days across Mahabubnagar district, the water from upstream catchment areas has filled the Koilsagar project up to its fullest level for the first time in 20 years.

In fact, the Koilsagar project is the major lifeline of Mahabubnagar district providing drinking and irrigation water for Devarkadra, Makthal and Mahabubnagar constituencies.

The engineering officials said that during the past few years, this project did not receive adequate flows and we used to lift water from Jurala to fill this project. However, this is the first year since past two decades Koilsagar has been filled to its fullest extent and 11 gates were lifted to release the excess flood waters downstream, they added.