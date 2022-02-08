Narayanpet: KGBV students to be trained in coding

Narayanpet: The students of Kasturiba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Narayanpet are all set to get a 6-day computer coding training classes from a 5- member experts team from NECT 360 MIT software company.

While inaugurating the training programme on Monday virtually through zoom meet, Narayanpet district Collector Harichandana said that apart from regular academic studies, the school children should also have awareness on computer coding. "If the students are trained and get aware of the computer skills right from the classroom level they can create many wonders when they grow up," said the district Collector.

The 5-member team of experts will teach software coding and computer awarenss programmes to the select school 20 students and also other aspects of computer. The district Collector expressed satisfaction and thanked the team.

The district education officer said that such coding and skill training programmes will increase the self esteem and confidence among the students and they can taken up much more and innovative programmes in the coming days.

AMO Vidhya Sagar, sectorial officer Srinivas, trainers Sowjanya, Rohan, Nandu and others took part in the programme.