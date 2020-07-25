Narayanpet: MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy underlines need for computer education

Narayanpet: Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy distributed books to the students at Zilla Parishad High School in Marikal mandal on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for further focusing on computer education in all the government schools.

The MLA said that post Covid-19 pandemic, it has become a big challenge for the education sector to continue its regular schooling system. However, to overcome these hurdles the State government is very soon going to change the entire scenario of education system which will be of a great help to the students studying in all the government schools in the State.

He further said that "During my recent review meeting with the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, I have stressed on the need to focus on computer education in all government schools.

In a situation where the entire world is facing the severe healthcare challenge due to the coronavirus pandemic, the need for computer education has become very much important." He also said that he hopes that for the safety and security the State government is very soon going to start digital classes for all the government school students. He further said that this may take some more time as the government is in the process of finalizing a draft policy on education sector in the State.

While participating in the book distribution programme, A Ravinder Reddy, District Education Officer of Narayanpet hailed the MLA for helping the district get Rs 20 lakh funds from the government for the Information Education and Communication (IEC) programme. "We are glad that the MLA has helped the district to attain Rs 20 lakh funds under IEC programme and Rs 5 lakh for procuring SSC Prerna material. This year government has supplied sufficient number of books to all the schools and are distributing the same to them," informed the DEO.

Senior teacher Balalingaiah from ZPHS Marikal reminded the MLA about the dilapidated school building which has been damaged due to rain and urged him to sanction for the construction of six new classrooms to which the MLA promised to get it sanctioned very soon. School Principal N Madhusudhan Reddy, MEO Ramulu, Narayanpet ZP Vice Chairman Surekha, Sarpanch Kase Gopi and others were also present.