Narayanpet: Several injured as private bus overturns

Narayanpet: A private travels bus from Orange Travels overturned in Maganoor mandal headquarters on Thursday. As many as 36 passengers travelling in the bus received minor injuries. The bus after ramming into a buffalo at a cross lost control and overturned. According to eye witnesses, the bus moving at a high speed suddenly came across a buffalo crossing the highway. The bus driver could not control the vehicle and rammed the bus into the buffalo, and later lost control of the wheel.

The bus was carrying passengers from Dharward in Karnataka to Hyderabad and it met with the accident around 4.30 am. The Maganoor police registered a case against the bus driver and took up investigation. All the injured persons were shifted to Maganoor health centre for treatment.

In an another incident that occurred in Udimilla village in Padara mandal in Nagarkurnool district, an RTC bus hit a speeding bike head-on, killing a woman who was pillion riding the bike. The other person was critically injured and was shifted to Padara health centre.