Narayanpet: SP jubilant over daughter’s feat in Civils

Narayanpet: Uma Haarati, daughter of Superintendent of Police Narayanpet Venkateshwarlu has bagged 3rd All India Rank in recently released UPSC IAS Mains examination results on Tuesday.

Informing this, the SP, expressed happiness that his daughter had cracked the IAS exam in her 4th attempt, and achieved 3rd rank in the recently held Union Public Service Examination mains examinations. “It is really a proud moment for me and my family members that my daughter had finally cracked the mains exam and achieved rank in the top 3 list,” said the SP.

Nukala Uma Harathi’s hometown is Huzur Nagar in Suryapet district. Harathi’s grandfather worked as a teacher and retired. Harathi’s brother Sai Vikas has completed his training in Indian Engineering Services in 2021 by attaining 12th rank at the national level and joined the duties recently.

Minister Jagadish Reddy and Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy expressed thier pleasure over Harathi’s success in UPSC exam and over bringing name and fame to the district as well as Telangana.

