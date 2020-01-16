Narayanpet: Swachh Bharat, Palle Pragathi gimmicks of ruling parties to divert people's attention

Narayanpet: Launching the Congress party's election campaigning in Makthal and Narayanpet municipalities in Narayanpet district on Thursday, Bhandari Latha, ex-corporator from Tarnaka and Telangana Pradesh Congress committee (TPCC) observer, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the State have completely neglected the development in the municipalities. She alleged that both the BJP and the TRS were playing election gimmicks just to cash in the votes, and have brought in temporary programmes like Swachh Bharat and Palle Pragathi to divert people's attention from burning issues of civic bodies.



The TPCC observer questioned that had the TRS government really sincere in taking up development in municipalities, why it has not taken up any development activities in the last six years and talking about it during the elections. Except the development done during Congress regime, the TRS and the BJP have done nothing in their tenure. "Both the TRS and the BJP are playing games with the people. the TRS talks big and makes people live in dreams, but on the ground nothing is being done. The roads are dirty with sewage water flowing all over. Mission Bhagiratha has become a new wine in an old bottle with the officials colouring old overhead tanks with new colour and claiming to have constructed new water tanks. K Chandrashekar Rao has miserably failed in providing safe and pure drinking water in municipalities," said Bhandari Latha.

She urged the people to think twice before casting their votes and asked to vote for a secular party like Congress

and throw away the communal BJP and dictatorial TRS from municipalities.