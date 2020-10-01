Narayanpet: TRS activists hail Revenue Act, conduct tractor rallies

Narayanpet: Tractor rallies were conducted by TRS activists and leaders across the district on Wednesday hailing the new revenue Act brought by the State government to mitigate the land related disputes of the people.



Taking part in the tractor rally in the district, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy flagged off a tractor rally taken out by the farmers at Ambedkar Chowk. While speaking on the occasion the Minister said that the new Revenue Act is a historic decision of the government which is brought to mitigate the land related disputes of the people.

"All disputes in the rural and urban areas were related to land. Because of dual registrations and due to delay in mutation process the earlier Revenue Act gave scope for tampering of land records and lead to corrupt activities as the revenue officials deprived the rights of the true owners of the land. But, now with the new Revenue Act coming into force, all these issues will be resolved as the Act is transparent and gives no scope for corruption," said the Agriculture Minister.

Reddy also took a strong objection at the Central government's new Agriculture Bill passed in the Parliament and said that the new Bill is against the interest of the farmers as it is more pro-corporate and less favouring to the farming community.

Along with the Agriculture Minister Narayanpet MLA Rajender Reddy, ZP Chairperson Vanajamma and other TRS leaders also took part in the programme.

Similar tractor rallies were also conducted in Kodangal mandal where in TRS activists along with Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Excise and Prohibition Minister Srinivas Goud and Agriculture Minister Sinigireddy Niranjan Reddy took part in the programme and hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by pouring milk on his portrait.