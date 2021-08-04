Narayanpet: Villagers stage protest demanding carving of a new mandal

Narayanpet: The people from Bhooned village of Maddur Mandal in Narayanpet district came out on the roads in Narayanpet district headquarters taking out huge rallies on Tuesday and raising slogans for justice and demanded carving of a new mandal for them. Large groups of people holding banners gathered together from all corners of the village and took out rallies towards the district collectorate.



Currently Bhooned is about 3 kilometers from Narayanpet district headquarters and is just about 5 kilometers from Maddur mandal. However, many people from the village feel that they are not able to resolve their issues from the existing Mandal headquarters and for speedy execution of their works, the people of the village are demanding carving of a new mandal.

"We are having over more than 5000 population in Bhooned and having lot of issues pending at the Mandal office in Maddur. We are demanding a separate mandal headquarters for the people of Bhooned, as we feel the government can reach out to resolve the pending problems of the people speedily and effectively. As per the government norms Bhooned is having all necessary requirements for getting a mandal tag," said the protesting people with banners. The police stopped the rallying people from entering the district collectorate, however the protesters sat on the road and raised slogans. The police later tried to pacify the agitators and assured them their demands will be looked into and an amicable solution will be provided as soon as possible by the government.