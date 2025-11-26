Narrow escape: 2BHK floor collapses during inspection by MLA, officials

Rajanna Sircilla: A major mishap was narrowly averted in Vemulawada on Tuesday when the floor of an under-construction double-bedroom house suddenly collapsed during an inspection by Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas.

The team, accompanied by officials from various departments, was reviewing the progress of double-bedroom housing works near the RTC bus depot when the base of one of the houses caved in. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Speaking after the incident, MLA Aadi Srinivas launched a sharp attack on the previous BRS government, alleging that the collapse was a direct indicator of the “poor-quality, commission-driven construction” taken up during its tenure. “We have repeatedly pointed out the lack of quality in BRS-era works and even staged several protests. Today’s collapse only proves what we have been saying all along,” he said.

He further alleged that the previous government “built structures only for commissions” without any concern for public safety. Drawing parallels, he remarked that “just as the Kaleshwaram project collapsed, now the double-bedroom house basements are also giving way.”

The MLA said that the floor collapsed exactly at the spot where he and the Collector had been standing moments earlier. “Their governance was never about serving people—it was only about looting public money,” he stated.

Srinivas also invoked comments earlier made by KT Rama Rao’s sister, Kavitha, saying her remark that “only KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao’s houses turned into gold—not Telangana” now stands proven.

He assured that the present government would demolish unsafe and substandard structures and take up new, durable constructions. He added that a new bridge is already being built to replace the BRS-era bridge that had collapsed earlier.

The MLA also said that the Vemulawada Rajanna temple is being developed with an allocation of Rs150 crore. “We will now have to wait and see how many more BRS-era structures are at risk of collapsing,” he remarked, reiterating that Tuesday’s incident confirms the allegations the ruling party had long been making about construction quality under the previous government.