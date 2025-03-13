National conference on digital change begins at SU

Karimnagar: A two-day national conference on ‘Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Sustainable Business Development’ was inaugurated on Wednesday under the aegis of the Department of Commerce, Satavahana University.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the conference, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Acharya Umesh Kumar, said that in line with the changes in society, digital transformation with technology is gaining a stable position in all sectors, especially in the fields of education and business, and only modern aspects are playing an important role.

Gupta Laxman G, Secretary, ABRSM, who was the special guest at the conference, said that education is an important tool for India to move forward on the path of development and he intends to strengthen the education sector by adding modern elements to bring about radical changes in the education sector. Professor Srinivasa Murthy, Director, Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad said that digital transformation is of great importance in sustainable business development and that this conference will be very useful for researchers and students. The conference co-conveners Dr. Tirupati Dr. Naresh Dr. Parasuramulu Head of Management Department Dr. Ranga Prasad, faculty members Dr. Manohar Dr. Krishna Kumar Dr. Manoj Savitri, research scholars Anil Venu Sandeep and faculty members and students from various colleges participated in this programme.