‘National devpt possible only through caste enumeration’

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha National President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Laxman stated that while the Congress party has been in power for an extended period, it has failed to conduct a caste census.

On Saturday, he spoke at a round table meeting organised by the “Backwards Classes Centre for Empowerment” (BCCE), chaired by BCCE Director and BJP Telangana State Spokesperson Virender Goud. The meeting focused on the topic “Caste Enumeration – Future Construction of OBCs – Social Justice.”

Dr Laxman emphasised that there is a significant number of Backward Classes (BCs) in the country, and their welfare was neglected during the Congress government’s tenure. He pointed out that after the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, various welfare schemes were introduced for BCs.

Uttar Pradesh State BC Welfare Minister Narendra Kashyap attended as a special guest, along with R Krishnaiah, National President of the BC Welfare Association and Rajya Sabha member; Parikipandla Narahari, Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh State Public Health Engineering Department; former Chairman of the State BC Commission Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan; and several others, including Naragouni Goud, ex-IAS officer, Chiranjeevulu, CLN Gandhi, and experts in various fields, including constitutional experts, educationists, social workers, and leaders of various associations took part in it.

Minister of State for BC Welfare Narendra Kashyap expressed that the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to the welfare of BCs in Uttar Pradesh. He noted that BCs are advancing in all areas due to the efforts of the BJP government at both the centre and the state. He encouraged BCs to excel economically and politically, thus playing a crucial role in societal development.