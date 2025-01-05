National road safety drive begins

Nagar Kurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath launched awareness pamphlets and stickers as part of the National Road Safety Month on Saturday. Collector Santosh stressed the importance of road safety, pointing out that human errors are a major cause of accidents, with people aged 18 to 45 being the most affected. He urged officials to take necessary measures to reduce accidents.

The Collector directed R&B officials to install reflective signboards at blind spots on roads. Measures such as speed breakers, cameras, zebra crossings, lighting, and road reflectors at required locations were also instructed. Awareness programmes, including essay and drawing competitions for students, were recommended, with certificates to be awarded on Republic Day.

Rangoli competitions focusing on road safety were suggested for the Collectorate premises, and the winners will also be recognised on January 26. The Collector emphasised that helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders entering the Collectorate premises. Employees and visitors without helmets will not be allowed entry. Arrangements will be made to provide helmets for purchase at the gate.