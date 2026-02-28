  1. Home
News

National Science Day fete begins at Rashtrapati Nilayam

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 11:16 AM IST
National Science Day fete begins at Rashtrapati Nilayam
Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, witnessed vibrant celebrations as the two-day National Science Day festivities commenced on Friday, attracting nearly 2,000 students from schools and colleges across the region.

The event aims to promote scientific temper, innovation, and interest in STEM careers among youth. The programme began with a welcome address by Dr K Rajani Priya, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and an audio-visual presentation on Telangana’s 2026 Padma Awardees in Science and Engineering.

BC Parida, Director, Survey of India, attended as chief guest, while Padma Shri awardee Dr Chandramouli Gaddamanugu participated as guest of honour. Highlights included exhibitions of R&D innovations, interactive “Meet the Scientist” sessions, and talks on DNA fingerprinting, defence technologies, and science communication. Poster-making, model displays, quizzes, and workshops further enriched the event.

Rashtrapati NilayamNational Science DaySTEM EducationBC ParidaDr Chandramouli Gaddamanugu
