Navajivan Express passengers escape major accident in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: The passengers of the Navajivan Express train narrowly escaped a potential disaster on Sunday when smoke was reported from the train. The train was en route from Ahmedabad to Chennai when the incident occurred. The quick action of the loco pilot prevented a major accident as he stopped the train at Mahabubabad railway station.



Following investigation by railway officials, it was revealed that the smoke was caused by jammed brake liners. Passengers, who were panicked by the incident, disembarked immediately and fled the scene.

The disruption caused significant delays to other train services in the area. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage to the train, and all passengers were safely evacuated.