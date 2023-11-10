  • Menu
Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills

Naveen Yadav files nomination for Jubilee Hills
Highlights

V Naveen Yadav filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency . He had resigned from AIMIM party and contesting as an Independent...

V Naveen Yadav filed his nomination for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency . He had resigned from AIMIM party and contesting as an Independent candidate.

He asked the people to vote for him and promised to take the development in Jubilee Hills to the next level. He said all the divisions in Jubilee Hills constituency will be developed on lines with Hi Tech City and Gachibowli.




