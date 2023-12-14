Navy Week 2023: Indian Navy organises Navy Band Concert

Hyderabad: A Navy Band Concert was conducted at Navy House, Secunderabad on December 12& 13 of December as part of the celebrations of Navy Week 2023. The Concert was organised under the aegis of Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam and was hosted by Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Station Commander (Indian Navy), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Naval fraternity in Hyderabad. Dr

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry was the chief guest for the function on Wednesday. Various banners and standees depicting operations of the Indian Navy were displayed at the venue, highlighting the theme of “Indian Navy – Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Proof”. Navy Day is celebrated on the 04th of December every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's successful and spectacular execution of "Operation Trident" resulting in India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak Conflict of 1971.

As part of the Band Concert, an enthralling ensemble of tunes was performed by the Naval Symphonic Band under the baton of Commander Manoj Sebastian, the Principal Conductor and Lieutenant Commander J Padmanabhan, Assistant Principal Conductor. The score comprised an eclectic range of music including martial tunes, retro Hollywood and Bollywood movie themes, Carnatic fusion and patriotic tunes. The programme was attended by serving Officers of all three services stationed at the twin cities, Heads of Defence Establishments and DRDO laboratories, veteran officers, senior Government Officials and representatives from Industry. In addition, a special performance by the Naval Symphonic Band will also be conducted at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue at Hussain Sagar Lake on the 14th of December 2023 for the general public.