Nayini Narasimha Reddy, former Telangana Home Minister dies at 86

Former Home Minister of Telangana Nayini Narasimha Reddy breathed his last today at 12:25 AM while undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.



The 86 year old was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 28 and is undergoing treatment and has recovered. Few days ago his condition deteriorated with a lung infection and post COVID complications according to the statement from Apollo Hospitals.

Nayini Narasimha Reddy is survived with wife Nayini Ahalya Reddy and Children Nayini Devender Reddy and Samantha Reddy.

Nayini Narasimha Reddy started his career as labour union leader in VST industries. Mr. Reddy took part in active politics after he migrated to Hyderabad in the early 1970s. He actively took part in the Telangana movement in 1969. Mr. Reddy won thrice from Musheerabad Constituency.

Nayini Narasimha Reddy, joined TRS after KCR launched the party in 2001 and has been one of the key leaders in the movement. He is the first Home Minister in the newly formed state of Telangana. He is famously called "BULLET NARASANNA"