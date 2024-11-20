Nearly 6,000 contract employees whose services were regularised get relief in HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao on Tuesday passed orders in favour of nearly 6,000 contract employees whose services were regularised by the government; the decision was challenged. The bench said “their services need not be terminated”, but at the same time, the court set aside Section 10-A of the Telangana (Regularisation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalisation of Staff Pattern and Pat Structure) Act, 1994, through GO16 dated February 26, 2016. A batch of writ petitions were filed by A Venkatram Reddy and others challenging the decision of the then BRS government in regularising contract employees working in various departments. Nearly 6,000 contract employees were regularised; this decision was challenged stating that it was wrong as appointments to the posts should be done by a selection process, in a transparent manner, not through this process. The bench said the contract employees were working since 2009 and their services were regularised by the government, as a “one-time measure” keeping in view their services. It said all contract employees were appointed in various departments in 2009; their services were regularised and at this stage; if they are thrown out of service they will be put to serious hardship.

The order said the petitioners have not sought discontinuation of the services or termination, but the court found fault with the government decision in appointing them on contract basis against the public policy and regularising them under Section 10-A.

Patnam’s wife files writ seeking separate barracks and home-made food for him; court directs prison to provide

On Tuesday the HC single bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard the writ filed by Patnam Shruthi, W/o. Patnam Narender Reddy, A-1 in the Lagacharla incident, who is lodged in Cherlapally prison. Justice Reddy directed the prison superintendent to accommodate Reddy in a separate barracks / cell and permit homemade food. Samala Ravindar and Gandra Mohan Rao, counsels for the petitioner, informed the court that Reddy has ailments due to which he should be allowed to eat homemade food. Keeping in view immediate threat of life from unknown associates/habitual offenders, he should be accommodated in a separate barracks.