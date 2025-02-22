Need for domestic key minerals production: SCCL CMD

Khammam/Hyderabad: “With the rise in battery vehicles and solar power, demand for lithium, cobalt, and nickel has surged, re-quiring public sector enterprises to focus on self-sufficiency,” said Singareni CMD N Balaram.

Speaking at the National Conference on Key Minerals, organised by the Critical Minerals Association of India in Hyderabad on Friday, he highlighted India’s goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2070 and the need to reduce mineral imports.

Balaram underlined the Central government’s list of 30 critical minerals, urging industries to enhance domestic production. “Therefore, it is very important to produce critical minerals domestically to meet the growing demand on a large scale, and domestic industries should take this challenge as an oppor-tunity,” he said.

“Singareni has already taken a step forward in this regard and signed an agreement with IIT Hyderabad in the first week of January,” said Balram.