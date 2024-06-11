NEET scam: Congress calls for re-exam

Hyderabad: In the wake of the alleged discrepancies in the NEET results, PCC spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar on Monday demanded the Union government re-conducted the test across the country, so that deserving get medical seats.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Dayakar alleged that the Union government utterly failed to conduct the exam in a transparent manner. He demanded a probe into the BJP leaders’ involvement in the scam.

"Students belonging to the Telugu States have been met with a lot of injustice in the NEET results; their future hangs in balance. The functioning of the national testing agency is unsatisfactory; there is a lack of trust among many students," he pointed out.