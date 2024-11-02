Neglected Bathrooms in Aija SC Hostel Spark Concerns Over Warden's Negligence and Government Funds Wastage.

Gadwal : In the SC Hostel at Aija in Jogulamba Gadwal district, bathrooms that were constructed for student use have remained neglected and unusable due to a lack of maintenance by the hostel warden. Although the government spent lakhs to build these bathrooms for students, poor hygiene conditions have forced students to resort to nearby streams and fields for their needs, as reported by the students.

Students noted that these bathrooms have been unused for over a year, yet the hostel warden has failed to address the issue. Parents have expressed frustration, pointing out that in many places, students in hostels lack proper sanitation facilities and are forced to go outside, exposing them to the risk of infections, as documented in past reports. The fact that bathrooms are available but cannot be used due to lack of maintenance reflects the warden's negligence, raising questions about the wastage of government funds.

Parents voiced their concerns, emphasizing that a warden’s role involves more than mere presence in the hostel; it includes actively overseeing facilities and ensuring a safe environment for students. Parents expressed, “We entrust our children to this institution with confidence, expecting they will be cared for as if they were the institution's own children.” They urged higher authorities to address the situation by ensuring that the bathrooms are cleaned and made functional for the students. They also demanded accountability, calling for appropriate action against the warden for this oversight.







