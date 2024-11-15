Nehru’s services unforgettable : Veerlapalli

Shadnagar: MLA V Shankar stated that the services rendered by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of India are unforgettable.

On Thursday, the 135th birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru was grandly celebrated in Shadnagar. As part of the celebrations, MLA V Shankar paid floral tributes to Nehru’s portrait at various locations, including the MLA camp office, Zilla Parishad Girls High School, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule School in Chatanpally, and Padmavati Colony.

On this occasion, the MLA praised Nehru for formulating the Five-Year Plans and driving the development of modern India. He mentioned that Nehru, who believed that today’s children are the future of tomorrow, was affectionately called “Chacha Nehru” by children, and his birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day. He highlighted Nehru’s leadership in providing peaceful governance and stated that he is an inspiration for today’s youth. He added that the spirit of Nehru continues to guide the governance in Telangana.

The MLA criticised the previous rulers for neglecting various sectors, which are now being revitalized under the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth. He revealed that the government has initiated innovative changes in the school education sector.

As part of educational reforms, the establishment of an Education Commission with experts, teacher transfers, promotions, and new appointments have been undertaken to provide a bright future for children. He mentioned that the government has initiated Integrated Residential Schools in every constituency to provide quality education to poor students.