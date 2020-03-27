Neredmet: Food arranged for cops on lockdown duties

Neredmet: The owner of Aswin Diagnostic Centre and president of Malkajgiri print media housing society, G Giri Goud, has provided home-cooked lunch to police officials and staff who have been busy on implementing lockdown at Ramkrishnapuram checkpost, which falls under Neredmet police station limits, on Friday.

Thanking Giri Goud for his services, Inspector Narsimha Swamy appealed to the people to cooperate with them in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. He said that 59 cases were reported in Telangana state to the date and the situation may become worse if citizens do not maintain self-discipline and social distancing. People should remember that the government had been waging a war with invisible enemy and people need to cooperate with it in its efforts, he said.

Giri Goud said that services provided by police, doctors and paramedical staff were priceless. He offered to provide his diagnostic centre to government for testing of Coronavirus. He expressed his readiness to offer his services in the prevention of the virus.

Several journalists who were present greeted the inspector Narsimha Swamy on his birthday. Journalists Madhava Rayudu, Balaji Goud, Ramana Reddy, Mahesh Prasad, Shiva Goud, Akkala Raju Goud, Pandu Goud, Nanda Kishore, Ashwin, Krishna Manohar and others were present.