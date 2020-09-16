New AICC in-charge to rejuvenate Telangana Congress; holds videoconference

Hyderabad: The newly appointed AICC in-charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore who replaced RC Khuntia asked the party leaders to set their target for winning the Assembly elections of 2023.



In his maiden interaction on Wednesday with senior leaders of Telangana Congress through Zoom video-conference, Manickam Tagore said that it was unfortunate that the Congress party could not win from Telangana, a State for which Congress president Sonia Gandhi sacrificed another State (Andhra Pradesh) and also a major share of seats in Lok Sabha.

Therefore, he said that winning the Assembly elections in Telangana should be the sole aim of all Congress leaders and workers. "Our sole aim should be to win Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 and defeat KCR regime," said new AICC in-charge. Earlier, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy formally welcomed Tagore as the new in-charge and assured full support on behalf of entire TPCC. While briefing him, Uttam informed the State leadership's focus was now on membership drive, Dubbak by-elections, municipal elections in GHMC, Warangal and Khammam and MLC election from Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam graduate constituency.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs A Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu, Jagga Reddy and Seethakka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and other leaders also took part in the conference.