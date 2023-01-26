New buildings not development, nation building is for development -Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that new buildings were not for development and nation building is for development.

Addressing after unfurling National Flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at Raj Bhavan, the Governor paid tributes to members of the constituent assembly which scripted the Constitution of India. The Governor said development was not merely constructing buildings. "Sending only my child abroad for higher education is not development," said the governor.

The Governor expressed concerns over suicides in the state. "Everyday there were 22 suicides in Telangana, which means one suicide per hour. We have to face challenges, said the governor. She called upon the youngsters of the state to actively participate in the G20 conferences.

The Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highest allocation of National Highways to the state and also for Vande Bharat train, which she said would strengthen the common bond between the people in two Telugu states.

The governor targeted the ruling party leaders. She said, "I may not be liked by a few but I like the people of Telangana. I will work hard irrespective of difficulties."