New Collector assumes charge

Nalgonda: District Collector Ila Tripathi announced that, following the directives of the Central Election Commission, a special revision programme for the annual voter list will be conducted based on data as of January 1, 2025.

As per the schedule released by the Central Election Commission, the draft voter list was published on Tuesday at the District Collector’s office, as well as at ERO and AERO offices and all polling stations.

The new Collector also mentioned that objections regarding the list would be accepted from October 29 until November 28. She specified that those who have turned 18 and are eligible to vote can apply for new voter registration using Form-6.