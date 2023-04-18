New EO rejigs Bhadradri Temple staff

Bhadrachalam: The new Executive Officer of Sree Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Devastanam L Rama Devi concentrated on smoothly conducting administration in the temple.

She appreciated the officers and staff members in the temple for successfully conducting the great event of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and consort Sita and Maha Samraja Pattabhishekam.

On Monday, she conducted internal transfers of the staff in the temple. She issued orders and allowed the new sections to the staff.

According to orders, she allotted sections of lands and shops, leases, rents and licenses, legal matters and major festival and record rooms, dispatch, cash books, cheque books and Saswatha Annadanam and others to Assistant Executive Officer V Sravan Kumar.

She allotted establishment, money valued and stationery, Goshala, temple & protocol at the temple, provision store, and annadanam, Kalyanakatta and Prasadam preparations and Parnasala temple another AEO S B Ramakrishna Rao.

She also changed the duties of superintendents and staff in the temple.

EO also appointed two committees for the verification of stock in store rooms.