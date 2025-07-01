New Geethanjali School in Aiza Compared to Cattle Shed: BRSV Demands Immediate Closure and Action Against Officials

Gadwal: In a strong statement against the management of a private school operating in Aiza Mandal headquarters of Alampur Constituency, BRSV State Leader and District Coordinator Mr. Kuruvu Pallayya has demanded that the recognition of New Geethanjali High School be revoked immediately.

After a recent visit to the school premises, Mr. Pallayya harshly criticized the condition of the classrooms and overall infrastructure, comparing it to that of a "cattle shed" rather than an educational institution. He noted several violations of educational norms, government guidelines, and safety protocols.

Key Observations and Allegations by BRSV Leaders:

Unhygienic and Unsafe Classrooms:

Classrooms were found to be extremely dirty and poorly maintained. Students are allegedly made to sit next to bathrooms, raising serious concerns over sanitation and child welfare.

Violation of RTE Norms:

The school lacks proper classrooms, sanitation certificates, traffic safety certifications, and fire safety measures—all of which are mandatory under the Right to Education Act.

Unregulated School Operations:

The school is allegedly operating from temporary, unsafe structures resembling cattle sheds, with no basic amenities such as drinking water, taps for washing, or functional toilets.

Commercial Exploitation of Parents:

The school management is reportedly exploiting poor parents by forcing them to buy notebooks, textbooks, uniforms, ties, and belts at high prices, running into lakhs of rupees.

Health Hazards to Children:

Students are said to eat and study in the same dusty, unclean classrooms, with no designated play area or hygienic dining space. Sitting on dusty floors has reportedly caused dust allergies and other health issues among the children.

Fire Safety Risk:

The absence of fire safety systems poses a serious risk of major accidents. In case of fire or emergency, there is no mechanism to protect the children.

Demands Made by BRSV Leadership:

1. Immediate cancellation of recognition for New Geethanjali High School.

2. Strict legal action against school administrator Venkatesh, for operating the school in violation of laws and exploiting parents.

3. Suspension of the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) for allegedly colluding with the private school management and failing to conduct proper inspections.

4. Thorough inquiry into how the school was allowed to run for years without basic infrastructure or legal compliance.

Leaders Participated in the Protest:

Alongside Mr. Kuruvu Pallayya, the protest was attended by former BRSV Town President Veeresh, along with Raju, Naresh, and other local activists.

This incident highlights growing concerns over unregulated private educational institutions in rural areas, where poor families are often left with no choice but to send their children to such schools due to lack of government infrastructure. Activists have urged the District Education Officer (DEO) and Collector to take immediate action to ensure children’s safety and protect the integrity of the education system.

Further investigations are awaited.