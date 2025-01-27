New HC building to come up shortly: Acting CJ

Hyderabad: On the Republic Day, the Telangana High Court Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul unfurled the national flag on the court premises. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for every citizen to strictly follow and protect the constitution.

Justice Paul informed that the new HC building at Rajendranagar will come up shortly. The government has already allocated Rs 2,580 crore for the construction of the building, judges quarters, and infrastructure. He said the building committee has prepared a draft after obtaining suggestions from the members of the Advocates Bar Association and, after preparing the PowerPoint presentation, shared it among the members of the association and the Bar Council. The new building will include the Bar Council, the advocates association, chambers of senior advocates, and other amenities for advocates and litigants, Justice Paul said.

The acting CJ emphasised that as of January 1, 2024, the HC had a pendency of 2,31,575 cases. It decreased to 2,29,221 by December 31. In the present year, around 70,626 cases were filed and 72,980 disposed of. The HC disposed of 2,334 more cases than the institution of new cases by significantly improving efficiency. Justice Paul stated that live streaming of all benches in the High Court will continue; two division benches and one single bench are working paperless. The digitisation of court records commenced in 10 districts. The Telangana Legal Services Authority conducted 3,860 legal awareness programmes benefitting 14,017 persons.

During the national Lok Adalats, the State disposed of the maximum number of cases and stood first in the country. The acting CJ lauded the services. ‘All of us will work together for the vision of the constitution, which can be translated into reality,’ he concluded.

Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy, Bar Council of India member Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and THCAA president Ayyadapu Ravinder Reddy spoke on the significance of the constitution.