New hot spots for medical studies

Hyderabad: In wake of tense situation on Indo-China border, students wishing to pursue medical studies abroad are now keenly looking at Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Ukraine, Russia and the Philippines to make their dreams come true.



Low fee structure, affordable accommodation, academic atmosphere, scholarships as well as security are some of the aspects attracting the students towards these countries, informed Dr Haseebullah Mohammed, CEO, Universal Society for Education & Asprateck Consultants.

Though round 8,000 students go to China every year, as the colleges offer most of the courses approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Now, they are apprehensive about visiting that country.

At present, a total of 77,000 medical seats are available all over India, and 16 lakh students take NEET. "As far as the Telangana state is concerned, there are 2,600 seats available which narrow down to 1,540 seats after holding 15 per cent seats for the central pool besides those that come under reservation. This amounts to around 35 per cent of seats from both central pool and reserved category. Now, for the 1,540 seats available in the State, a total of 55,000 students are appearing for NEET exam. Many of those who do not make the grade are opting for foreign studies," explained Haseebullah.

"Till now US, UK and Poland were considered the most preferred destinations to pursue medicine. But recently, students have started exploring countries such Russia, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kirghizstan, Ukraine and the Philippines where such courses are being offered at affordable budgets," says Mohammed Taher Faraz, Secretary of Creative Educational Society.

It has been found that some of them even prefer Azerbaijan, but this country is also mired in border conflict with Armenia, informs Dr Babar Zaman, associate director, Asprateck Consultants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MCI has given an exemption option for students aspiring to go abroad for medical studies this year. Thus, the students must ensure that the colleges are listed by the MCI and recognized by the WHO, besides ensuring the mode of education is in English medium.