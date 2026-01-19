New Jersey hosts Naari Shakti Meet celebrating Sanatana Dharma

New Jersey /Hyderabad: Prominent Sanatana Dharma advocate Madhavi Latha Kompella said the eternal relevance of Sanatana Dharma and the importance of guiding youth through religious values.

She spoke as the chief guest at the Naari Shakti meet and greet programme hosted at the Sri Shiva Vishnu Temple in New Jersey and organised under the guidance of Sai Datta Peetham & Cultural Centre. The event brought together devotees and community members from across regions, celebrating the essence of Sanatana Dharma and the empowerment of women through spiritual and cultural awareness.

She highlighted how empowering women spiritually strengthens families and society, noting, “Sanatana Dharma provides eternal principles that fortify individuals, families, and communities. When women are spiritually empowered, they become pillars of Dharma for future generations.

The event was conducted live at the temple premises and streamed digitally, enabling wider participation from devotees beyond Edison. Temple founder and chairman Raghu Sharma Shankaramanchi expressed gratitude for Madhavi Latha’s presence, stating,

“Her Vedic wisdom and clarity inspire both youth and elders to connect more deeply with Sanatana Dharma. Programs like ‘Naari Shakti’ align with our mission to foster spiritual growth and cultural continuity.” He also acknowledged the contributions of Satya Neman, Krishna Gudipati, and Vilas Jambula for their support.

The program’s success was credited to the collective efforts of the Global Hindu Heritage Foundation, temple trustees, volunteers, and staff, who worked tirelessly to ensure smooth execution. Special video clips were presented, showcasing the spiritual and community contributions of Madhavi Latha, Dr Prakash Rao, and Raghu Sharma, which received heartfelt appreciation from the audience.

In a symbolic gesture, Madhavi Latha was honoured with Vedic blessings at the temple. She also officially released the spiritual song “Sanatanam Shwasaga”, written by Edison-based author Kambhammettu Sheshagiri Rao (Giri) and produced by Vilas Reddy Jambula and Kolla Srinivas Rao (Vasu). The song, conveying the message that Sanatana Dharma should be as integral as breath in daily life, deeply resonated with devotees.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Vilas Jambula, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, temple founders, trustees, organisers, volunteers, and attendees. He emphasised that initiatives like “Naari Shakti” play a vital role in preserving Sanatana Dharma and strengthening spiritual consciousness within the community.