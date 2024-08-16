New Master Plan on anvil to transform Warangal

Warangal: A Master Plan encompassing pharma city, IT services, manufacturing units, ecotourism, airport, logistic park, etc is being prepared for the overall development of Warangal city, Revenue, and District In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said. Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at Fort Warangal on Thursday, he reeled out the welfare schemes rolled out by the Congress Government.

He said the government is working on addressing the free flow of stormwater besides strengthening the Disaster Response Force (DRF). The construction of a bus station in Warangal and Rs 80-crore integrated district collectorate complex (IDOC) will be speeded up. Several temples of the Kakatiya era that have

been languishing over the decades will be revived, Ponguleti said.

Efforts are on to complete the work on Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multipurpose convention centre. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate it on September 9, the birth anniversary of Praja Kavi Kaloji Narayana Rao.

Several entrepreneurs are willing to establish their units in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park due to the efforts of the CM who recently toured the US to attract the industrialists.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, K R Nagaraju, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, district collector Satya Sarada and DCP Ravinder were among others present. The district administration organised felicitation of the Freedom Fighters and distribution of certificates of appreciation to the best employees.