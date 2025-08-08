Live
New Navodaya School in Palamuru to begin classes this year
In a significant step for the educational development of Palamuru, MP Dk. Arunamma's efforts have culminated in the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya School classes this year. Following government orders, Peddayapalli village in the Balanagar mandal has been finalised as the location for the school’s construction.
While the new premises are being prepared, classes will temporarily take place at the Durgabhai Mahila Shishu Vikas Kendra, situated within the old DRDO Office Complex in Bandamidipalli, Mahabubnagar district.
The local population has expressed their gratitude for MP Arunamma’s commitment to advancing education in the region. DK Jadcharla MLA Anirudh Reddy also extended his thanks to DK Aruna for her dedicated efforts on behalf of the joint Palamuru district.