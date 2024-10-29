Live
- 62pc professionals believe AI is key to growth at work
- TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
Just In
New portal in place of Dharani soon: Ponguleti
Hyderabad: Announcing that a new portal in place of Dharani would be a reality soon, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that it will have...
Hyderabad: Announcing that a new portal in place of Dharani would be a reality soon, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that it will have 14 columns instead of one column for deciding the ownership of the land.
In a media statement, the Minister alleged that the previous government has wreaked havoc on land records and caused suffering to farmers. He pointed out that the importance of pahani, which had 32 columns to identify the owner and was filled manually, was replaced with a single column under the garb of Dharani. The new portal will provide a clear title to each farmer, he assured.
The Minister said that the new RoR (Record of Rights) Act would resolve all the issues related to land ownership. He explained that the new Act was made after studying the best practices in land revenue of over a dozen countries.