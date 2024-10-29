New portal in place of Dharani soon: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Announcing that a new portal in place of Dharani would be a reality soon, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that it will have 14 columns instead of one column for deciding the ownership of the land.

In a media statement, the Minister alleged that the previous government has wreaked havoc on land records and caused suffering to farmers. He pointed out that the importance of pahani, which had 32 columns to identify the owner and was filled manually, was replaced with a single column under the garb of Dharani. The new portal will provide a clear title to each farmer, he assured.

The Minister said that the new RoR (Record of Rights) Act would resolve all the issues related to land ownership. He explained that the new Act was made after studying the best practices in land revenue of over a dozen countries.